President Donald Trump's advisers panicked Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as they stared out at row after row of empty blue seats, worried about the message it would send for the president's reelection prospects.
The staffers began frantically texting friends and supporters who live nearby in a late bid to fill the indoor arena's 19,000 seats. One adviser said they wished Air Force One would just turn around midflight and take the president back to the White House rather than subject him to the humiliation that would follow.
"Somebody needed to make the call to the president and tell him it's not a big event," the person said, acknowledging it was too late to send the plane carrying Trump back to Washington, DC.
Ultimately, Trump went through with his 2020 campaign's big return rally in Oklahoma after months in a COVID-19 lockdown, empty seats and all. None of the eight Trump advisers interviewed by Insider had positive things to say about an event that has since sparked all manner of soul-searching and finger-pointing as the president's campaign looks to find its footing against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a little more than four months to go until Election Day.