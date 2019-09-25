The mayor’s alternative to creating an Office of the Independent Monitor does not include reviews of police use-of-force incidents but instead focuses on improving the city’s community policing practices and community engagement.
The mayor told councilors on Wednesday that he wants to focus on the aspects of his OIM proposal that had broad support and that he remains open to further discussions on a vehicle for use-of-force reviews.
Bynum’s alternative plan calls for the following initiatives:
1. Engage an entity to do a participatory study of the city’s existing community policing programs and help develop an update.
2. Provide an annual policing report to include use-of-force data and other information that would have been in the Office of the Independent Monitor’s annual review; councilors will have input as to what other data will be collected.
3. Formalize existing community police programs: Citizen Action Groups and Citizen Advisory Board.
4. Implement recommendations on police use of force recommendations to be presented by the University of Cincinnati and the University of Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday.
5. Expand the scope of Community Resource Officers Program to focus on areas where distrust of police officers is highest.
The OIM would have three primary responsibilities: to follow up on citizen complaints about police and review Tulsa Police Department Internal Affairs’ investigations of use-of-force incidents; review best practices for police and make policy recommendations; and conduct community outreach.
When initially unveiling his proposal in January, Bynum noted that the only time there is a public discussion of use-of-force allegations is if the District Attorney’s Office files criminal charges or someone files a civil lawsuit against the city.
“Internal Affairs investigations are conducted confidentially, and citizens don’t have a means of verifying results,” Bynum said. “I think we owe it to the citizens and to the officers to do better.”
Bynum earlier this month said he was pulling his OIM proposal because the oversight portion of the proposal did not have the support of a majority of city councilors and many community activists.
The council was divided on the issue, with some councilors seeking to give the OIM more power to investigate use-of-force incidents and others pushing for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations to do the reviews.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said real trust between the police and the public won’t be achieved without independent oversight of the Police Department.
“Without oversight, there is no way we are going to build trust in the community, which, I think everyone agrees, is the goal,” she said.