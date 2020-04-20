With an eye toward the future but grounded in the still unsettling numbers of projected COVID-19 infections, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday the establishment of an economic development recovery committee.
The Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee will be made up of 22 people representing all sectors of the regional economy. The committee was created in partnership with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Bynum emphasized that he would not begin to lift social-distancing measures until there is science to support such a move.
“We are looking for data that shows that it is safe to begin rolling them (regulations) back, and then we will do those in phases,” the mayor said at an afternoon news conference. “We want to make sure we are doing so in a way that protects the safety of Tulsans but also allows our economy to re-emerge.”
Among the numbers the city will be monitoring, Bynum said, is the infection rate.
“The guidance we received from the White House on Thursday evening was that you want 14 days of declining positive test cases in a community,” Bynum said. “They call it gating. That is when you go through the gate to a phase one that allows you to lift certain restrictions.”
Part of the economic advisory committee's task will be to advise the mayor on specific strategies that might be used to gradually reopen businesses. He noted, for example, that some states are considering limiting the number of people in restaurants or taking the temperature of every person who enters.
"There are different things that different states are talking about around the country," Bynum said. "That is one of the reasons the Tulsa Regional Chamber and I have established this advisory committee, so that we can hear from industry experts who are here in Tulsa what they are hearing from their peers all around the country and the world as far as best practices."
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, indicated that the easing of social-distancing measures could be at least a month away.
“There is no magic date,” Dart said.
THD’s latest projections show the peak infection period will run through this week, Dart said, with the peak in new infections expected Tuesday.
“That means we will not reach peak hospitalizations until early to mid-May,” Dart said. “... Until we are certain we are past the peak infections and peak hospitalizations, it is important for everyone to continue our social-distancing measures."
There have been 2,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since late March and 143 people have died from the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There have been 422 confirmed cases in Tulsa County and 22 deaths.
Bynum announced Monday that a fourth testing site had opened in Tulsa. Walmart and eTrue North are partnering to provide drive-through testing at the Walmart at 2019 E. 81st St.
The free testing is available to anyone who has even one symptom of COVID-19, such as a high fever. Public safety workers and first-responders do not need to have symptoms to receive a free test.
Bynum said the public’s adherence to social-distancing measures is working, with Tulsa’s rates of death and hospitalization caused by COVID-19 significantly lower than those in other cities across the world.
He said he was grateful for Tulsans’ work to slow the spread of the disease, but encouraged people who are sick with other medical emergencies to seek care.
“If you need to go to the emergency room, please go to the emergency room,” Bynum said.
Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said the organization has shifted its focus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our new short-term vision is that the Tulsa region leads the nation in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Neal said. “Our new short-term mission is to be the engine of driving the economic recovery of the Tulsa region.”
Toward that end, Neal said, the chamber will focus on three strategies: empowering businesses, advocating for relief, and convening and connecting businesses.
The Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee will meet later this week and is expected to meet at least once a week for the foreseeable future.
“We are confident that this public-private partnership can ensure that we rebuild as safely and as rapidly as possible,” Neal said.
Video: Officials give an update on Tulsa's COVID-19 response.
