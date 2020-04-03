With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and associated deaths rising locally, officials Friday again urged residents to stay home to help thwart the spread of the disease.

Mayor G.T. Bynum reminded Tulsans that there are very few reasons people should be leaving their homes.

“It is really pretty simple as far as the things that people should be out of their homes to do,” Bynum said at a press conference. “Getting food, taking care of their health, going to a job at an essential workplace as defined by the state of Oklahoma, and that’s about it.

“If it’s not one of those three things, you should be at home.”

As of noon Friday, Tulsa County had 175 confirmed cases, up 24 from Tulsa Health Department’s report. 

THD Executive Director Bruce Dart said three more people in Tulsa County have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to eight. Twenty people with confirmed cases have recovered.

Thirty-eight people have died statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“It is important to understand that most people who become infected will experience mild symptoms and they will recover,” Dart said. “Some individuals, primarily those at-risks groups we’ve talked about in the past -- our older demographics, those with immune-compromised conditions or underlying health conditions -- will probably require hospitalization because their illness will be more serious.”

The disease has not spared firefighters, police officers and other essential public employees. Bynum said 57 city employees have been quarantined at one time or another and one employee -- a police officer -- has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city’s figures include 23 firefighters who have been quarantined, including four currently.

“Staffing is doing a very good job,” said Fire Chief Ray Driskell. “We’ve got enough people.”

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado announced that one employee on the evening dispatch team had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Cold Case Task Force volunteer Joanne Emmons died from the disease earlier this week.

“She will be sorely missed by all who knew her,” Regalado said. “Our prayers and our thoughts are with her and her family.”

Police Chief Wendell Franklin encouraged the public to, whenever possible, report crimes online or over the phone. Reports can be filled out online at www.tulsapolice.org, or by phone at 918-596-9222.

“We are asking that you use that,” Franklin said. “That keeps us safe, that keeps you safe.”

Bynum said the city assesses its response to the outbreak every day and will adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. Bynum on Wednesday extended his stay-at-home order through April 30 in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response to a question, Bynum urged Tulsans to use common sense and not take large family trips to hardware stores and other big-box businesses that remain open. Doing so would only increase the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19, Bynum said.

“You should go one person in your household if you have to go to the store, and you should minimize the number of times you go,” Bynum said.

The mayor said he has looked at possibly issuing guidelines -- not a legal directive -- similar to those used to ration water during droughts. The guidelines would encourage people, depending on where they lived, to shop on a designated day or days.

“That is something we are looking at but just haven’t made a decision on yet,” he said. “Again, the order (Safer at Home) has been in place for six days, so we want to allow people to adjust to it and see where we need to improve upon it.”

Although most people have heeded his executive order and refrained from playing on city playgrounds and sports courts, Bynum said, the city continues to receive calls about gatherings at sports courts. In response, city crews this week removed several basketball hoops week, the mayor said.

Joe Kralicek, director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, said his agency is working at the behest of the state and in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to survey possible sites for alternative care facilities.

He stressed that the planning is in the early stages.

“We have also been in communication with all of the area hospital systems to make sure that we are able to coordinate the response so that it looks like a seamless transition of care,” Kralicek said.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Kevin Canfield

918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Tags

Staff Writer

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

Recommended for you