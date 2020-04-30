Two Tulsa organizations will launch a fundraising effort for a Black Wall Street memorial Friday, according to a news release.
The Black Wall Street Memorial Committee and Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition will host the "10,000 Brick Campaign" through May, encouraging donors to purchase one of the 10,000 bricks that will surround the future memorial.
"Tulsa has a legacy that we have been silent about for too long and it is time to end the silence," said Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Black Wall Street Memorial committee. "Our coalition is committed to ensuring that the legacies of hundreds of African Americans murdered at the hands of racial violence is permanently woven into the scrolls of American history."
The memorial will honor those killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when Black Wall Street was destroyed over three days.
More information about the memorial and purchasing a brick can be found at blackwallstreetmemorial.com and the memorial's Facebook page.