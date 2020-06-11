Just 10 days after Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that the city would no longer participate in "Live PD," the network which carried the law enforcement drama decided to cut ties with the show altogether amid protests against police brutality.
A&E announced late Wednesday that it will stop production of the popular cable television program that followed law enforcement officers at agencies until it determines "a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and police officers" in the wake of public demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The decision by A&E to pull the show is considered a victory for activists and concerned citizens who believed "Live PD" exploited men and women at their worst moments during police interactions strictly for entertainment purposes.
Kristi Williams, a longtime Tulsa activist, said the cancellation of the show is an important step in eradicating the harmful perception that African Americans in particular are associated with criminality.
"Black people need to stop being seen as suspects," Williams told the Tulsa World. "Live PD feeds the narrative that black people are suspects. That needs to change."
A January collaborative study by Color Of Change and the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Media Impact Project purported that television crime shows "distorted representations about Black people, other people of color and women."
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the show's cancellation was "welcome news" for Tulsans who had already urged the city to part ways with the program.
"Whatever perceived benefits its fans say the show promotes they are, by far, outweighed by the divisiveness, bias confirmation, and harm it causes in communities where the show is produced," Wright said. "There are more productive ways to publicly showcase the daily work of our police officers without resorting to predatory tactics of crafting a narrative showcased on an overproduced reality television show."
Wright said the police department can take advantage of its social media platforms and other forms of in-house technology to connect and communicate with the public regard police matters.
The latest season of "Live PD" had featured the Tulsa Police Department, which prominently featured Lt. Sean Larkin as a co-host along with Dan Abrams. The show previously chronicled the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"While the Tulsa Police Department was working with Mayor Bynum and his staff to find an alternate way to share the behind the scenes work of your Tulsa Police Officers, it appears as though the program was dropped by A&E," the police department posted on its Facebook page.
"For those of you who were fans of the program and enjoyed seeing your officers on it, we appreciate your support over this last year."
TPD and Bynum said they will collectively explore alternative options to showcase the work of city police officers in a noncommercial format in the future.
"I’m incredibly proud of the work of the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department, and I want Tulsans to be able to see the broad range of what your officers do," Bynum said in a recent social media post. "Utilizing a show that sells ads based on the work of our officers is not necessary to achieve that."
