Less than two weeks ago a cat by the name of John Wayne met a violent end in a part of Tulsa where the roughest things around are the streets undergoing resurfacing.
Now, the lady who nicknamed him Sweetie, 81-year-old Shelba Mays, is on nightly patrol for his killer and those like him. A large coyote did the deed right there on the cat’s home range, a postage stamp of a front yard dominated by a grand old birch tree and the shaded front porch where Mays and her cats used to enjoy their evenings.
Mays is the latest of many Tulsans surprised to lose a beloved pet and learn coyotes are frequenting their neighborhoods — even the suburban streets lined with old Tulsa homes just north of Utica Square and with St. John Medical Center to the west and the Broken Arrow Expressway and more rows of homes to the east.
Recent reports of pet-stealing coyotes centered around obvious pathways for coyotes, near large city parks like Woodward or along urban creeks bordered by homes with big backyard areas.
Mays now leaves her 19th Street home almost nightly armed with a bright flashlight that has a zoom function that would allow her to spotlight a coyote a block away. She walks or sometimes drives the area, accompanied by Sweetie’s former comrade Houdini — a young long-haired Maine coon who, it is apparent, wishes he were a true escape artist so he could be rid of that leash. Mays insists he wear it since that fateful night.
“He doesn’t go out by himself anymore,” she said.
John Wayne “Sweetie” was 14-plus years old but lanky and a solid 20 pounds. The big-man name fit the physique, she said, and the nickname fit his demeanor.
The cats didn’t roam the neighborhood but liked to go out on the porch and in the yard with Mays in the evenings. Both cats came to her home as strays, Sweetie as a young cat back in 2005.
“You know what they say about how a cat finds you, you don’t find a cat?” Mays said.
Mays went inside that Friday night for just a few minutes, was distracted by a news program on television and lingered just a little too long, she said.
“I keep thinking if I had gone back out there a few minutes earlier maybe I would have scared it off,” she said.
Instead, she came out to see Sweetie lying in the yard. Houdini had disappeared, and a coyote trotted across the street. It stood on the street corner and watched as she retrieved a blanket and wrapped up Sweetie. She chased off the coyote and didn’t really have a fright until she walked back into the yard.
“There was this horrible noise,” she said. “Houdini was coming down out of the tree, and his claws on that bark were so loud. I guess he was faster and he got away up in the tree.”
Mays is twice a widow and a former owner of the Chances R Club in the 1980s and later the Harvard Tower Club; she was a school teacher before that. Handling customers in a nightclub and kids in a classroom have more similarities than one might think, she said.
She is petite but hits the streets with an attitude to match any coyote.
“I guess I don’t know what I’d do if I came across him,” she said of the coyote. “I’d like to shoot him, but I guess you can’t do that in town.”
She said she probably would just yell and hope the coyote ran off like it did the night it killed her Sweetie. Then she would inform her neighbors that a coyote is in their midst.
The fact is coyotes likely are always around — even on quiet neighborhood streets closer to Cherry Street than Woodward Park. It could be they even roam along Cherry Street itself, or even downtown in Tulsa.
“It wouldn’t surprise me to see one anywhere. We’ve had them in downtown Oklahoma City before,” said Jerrod Davis, furbearer biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “There are a lot of different things that could explain why a coyote is that far downtown.”
Indeed there are, according to professor Stanley Gehrt of the Urban Coyote Research Project and Ohio State University. He has studied urban coyotes around Chicago for 19 years and has been a part of projects that have tagged and tracked 1,900 coyotes throughout that metro area.
“They are really good at finding little nooks and crannies you and I would never notice,” he said.
They’ve found coyote litters on top of parking garages. They will find any little bush to hide under during the day and come out to roam at night. They survive well in town. Studies show they live longer than their country cousins, who face unlimited hunting pressure, he said.
They also live differently. Where a country coyote might roam an area of miles, Gehrt tracked a coyote that never left the boundaries of a city cemetery for four years.
“You’d be surprised how much natural food there is for them in the city,” he said. Rodents, rabbits and fat squirrels under bird feeders are on the menu. Small dogs and cats on the loose sometimes become prey.
They can work through a trash can’s contents as well as any raccoon or house dog, probably better, and some people feed them — inadvertently or on purpose, he said.
Some coyotes set up residence; others are transient. It’s hard to say what was the nature of the beast that put an end to a Sweetie named John Wayne.
All that’s known is there are many coyotes like him out there and, no matter the efforts of a neighborhood patrol woman and her Houdini cat, a coyote cannot help being a coyote.
