At barely a year old, the Gathering Place is still new in the neighborhood, or at least that’s what Jeff Stava will tell you.
The executive director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC took questions Tuesday night at a neighborhood meeting inside the ONEOK Boathouse. Stava, along with the park’s executive director, Tony Moore, and leadership from the Tulsa’s Children Museum, invited members of the community to see renderings and a model of Discovery Lab’s future home in phase two of the park.
Much of the conversation concerned accessibility, parking and traffic flow. Stava said he and staff members spent the previous two weeks in the surrounding neighborhood of Maple Ridge letting residents know of the meeting in part because the park is still new in the neighborhood.
“Any time there’s going to be a change, we need to communicate and talk with folks and share with them,” Stava said. “This night was allowing them the chance to see the Children’s Museum and what they envision for the inside of their building and their exhibits, and questions around accessibility onto and off of the site.
“The best way to communicate is in person and showing people with this giant map what we’re thinking.”
Neighbors weighed in on trends they’ve seen with traffic flow and congestion, particularly safety concerns in the area of 31st and Riverside Drive. Stava said he’s glad to have heard ideas and wants to research solutions that benefit both the park and its neighbors.
One of those neighbors, Stacy Clark, lives a block north of the park. He came to the meeting having had parking issues, but those have gotten better in the year the park has been open.
More than anything, Clark said he was concerned that future construction may cause those problems to return and wanted to know if Stava and others had considered it. By the time Clark left the Boathouse, he said he’s hopeful things will go according to plan.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Clark said. “They underestimated in the past and it’s possible they’re going to underestimate again. But I’m hopeful they can keep it under control. We think the park is great, especially since it’s settled down and we can calmly come over here.
“We think the Children’s Museum is great and it’s great for Tulsa, but we want to be able to coexist with the park and not get overrun by anything.”
The Children’s Museum and its 175 exclusive parking spots will take up the space east of Riverside Drive between 31st Street and Crow Creek. The plan also calls for the creation of 1,000 parking spaces south of the creek between Riverside Drive and Cincinnati Avenue, with a path to lead patrons from the lot under the Crow Creek bridge and to the site.
Tulsa Children’s Museum Executive Director Ray Vandiver said though many variables remain, he’s optimistic crews will break ground in the first quarter of 2020. Weather permitting, kids will see a ribbon cutting after about 17 months of construction, but he said feedback is critical from the surrounding community in how things come to be.
“Feedback, particularly from the neighbors and community, is going to be important to help guide decisions,” Vandiver said. “It’s important to make sure that we function efficiently and aligned with the park and the community.”