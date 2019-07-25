NORMAN — CBS News is asking a judge to unseal documents in Oklahoma's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that relate to Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Cephalon Inc.
"CBS News is particularly interested in documents pertaining to Cephalon and Teva's marketing, sales and promotions of opioids," the producer of the television news magazine "60 Minutes" said in a motion filed Friday in Cleveland County District Court.
Like many news organizations, "60 Minutes" has been extensively covering the national opioid crisis that resulted in nearly 400,000 opioid-related deaths from 1999-2017.
Teva and its subsidiary, Cephalon, were initially among more than a dozen opioid manufacturers that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter accused of helping cause the opioid epidemic through false and deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed risks of overdose and addiction while overstating therapeutic benefits.