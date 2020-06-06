Protest March

Tiffany Crutcher, whose brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer, speaks during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd and others, in the Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue on May 30. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World

Alone on a bench near the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, Tiffany Crutcher had a moment to decompress.

She admittedly was tired after an eventful and emotional period.

Just days earlier, she had led a march accompanied by local activists and city leaders through the streets of Tulsa in protest of the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during their interactions with police.

Then she and organizers behind the weekend protests met with Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall on Monday and scored a major victory on measures to improve transparency and accountability within the Tulsa Police Department, including Bynum’s announcement that the city’s controversial A&E “Live PD” television show contract will not be renewed.

“That was a huge victory just to be able to sit down and have the dialogue,” she said. “That’s a victory within itself, because for so long we’ve been going to City Hall week in and week out and getting nowhere. I think what happened (Monday) was important for not just the organizers and civil rights leaders, but for this city to see that you sit down and have these hard conversations and that change can take place.”

Monday, Crutcher said, was just the first step in what she and other advocates like Greg Robinson II, a Demanding a JUSTulsa coalition member, and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper hope will lead to a series of critical changes in how the city and police function equitably for all Tulsans.

The group was also pleased that Bynum and city leaders would be open to discussing the creation of an Office of the Independent Monitor for the Police Department, working to ensure better mental health and well-being for city residents, and arranging a meeting between the mayor and the family of Terence Crutcher.

It’s the conversation with Bynum that Tiffany Crutcher has been anticipating for more than three years, since her brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer.

“I hope that Mayor Bynum acknowledges that Terence’s civil rights were violated and that my family can get some closure in this matter as it relates to making sure Terence’s kids are taken care of,” she said.

But the progress might not have occurred so rapidly if she and other community leaders hadn’t been consistently fighting to be heard over the years. The present-day movement culminated with demonstrations that began last Saturday in the Brookside neighborhood, later touching the Greenwood District and even moving onto Interstates 44 and 244 to influence Bynum to engage in a meeting.

“It (Saturday’s protest) ended up on the highway because we were hoping that the mayor would give us a call,” she said about the unplanned route that involved clergy, educators and leaders from a diverse group of Tulsans. “The request was for the mayor to give us a meeting on Monday, and he never responded. We felt the need to increase the pressure and garner some more power.”

Though violence isn’t condoned or promoted while protesting, there is a place for calculated inconvenience to drive home the message, Crutcher said.

“We took to the streets to exercise our First Amendment rights with purpose,” she said. “Our intent will never be to incite violence or fear. It is to simply go and demand that the people who are left behind, that their voices are elevated and they have a place in this city.”

The Brookside neighborhood, a relatively affluent area nestled between downtown and a stretch of south Tulsa that is economically disadvantaged, provided the perfect backdrop to stage the protest’s epicenter, organizers thought.

“I think we made a huge statement by disrupting everyday life, disrupting traffic, disrupting commerce,” she said. “That’s what it’s about. It’s about making people uncomfortable. The purpose is to get privileged folks to temporarily feel what black people feel every single day to get them to say, ‘I get it now.’ ”

Crutcher, who has been active in advocacy work since her brother’s death in 2016, is hopeful that the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the renewed urgency to foster change will finally be the watershed moment when America really commits to eradicating all forms of racism and injustice that historically have impacted African Americans.

“At that moment in time,” Crutcher said about the public-led backing of social justice efforts, “it was the first time since Terence was killed that I felt black lives really mattered. I truly believe this is the turning point for change.”

Tulsans march in protest in response to police violence in Minnesota

Featured video

Kendrick Marshall

918-581-8378

kendrick.marshall

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KD_Marshall

Tags

Recommended for you