Alone on a bench near the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, Tiffany Crutcher had a moment to decompress.
She admittedly was tired after an eventful and emotional period.
Just days earlier, she had led a march accompanied by local activists and city leaders through the streets of Tulsa in protest of the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during their interactions with police.
Then she and organizers behind the weekend protests met with Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall on Monday and scored a major victory on measures to improve transparency and accountability within the Tulsa Police Department, including Bynum’s announcement that the city’s controversial A&E “Live PD” television show contract will not be renewed.
“That was a huge victory just to be able to sit down and have the dialogue,” she said. “That’s a victory within itself, because for so long we’ve been going to City Hall week in and week out and getting nowhere. I think what happened (Monday) was important for not just the organizers and civil rights leaders, but for this city to see that you sit down and have these hard conversations and that change can take place.”
Monday, Crutcher said, was just the first step in what she and other advocates like Greg Robinson II, a Demanding a JUSTulsa coalition member, and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper hope will lead to a series of critical changes in how the city and police function equitably for all Tulsans.
The group was also pleased that Bynum and city leaders would be open to discussing the creation of an Office of the Independent Monitor for the Police Department, working to ensure better mental health and well-being for city residents, and arranging a meeting between the mayor and the family of Terence Crutcher.
It’s the conversation with Bynum that Tiffany Crutcher has been anticipating for more than three years, since her brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer.
“I hope that Mayor Bynum acknowledges that Terence’s civil rights were violated and that my family can get some closure in this matter as it relates to making sure Terence’s kids are taken care of,” she said.
But the progress might not have occurred so rapidly if she and other community leaders hadn’t been consistently fighting to be heard over the years. The present-day movement culminated with demonstrations that began last Saturday in the Brookside neighborhood, later touching the Greenwood District and even moving onto Interstates 44 and 244 to influence Bynum to engage in a meeting.
“It (Saturday’s protest) ended up on the highway because we were hoping that the mayor would give us a call,” she said about the unplanned route that involved clergy, educators and leaders from a diverse group of Tulsans. “The request was for the mayor to give us a meeting on Monday, and he never responded. We felt the need to increase the pressure and garner some more power.”
Though violence isn’t condoned or promoted while protesting, there is a place for calculated inconvenience to drive home the message, Crutcher said.
“We took to the streets to exercise our First Amendment rights with purpose,” she said. “Our intent will never be to incite violence or fear. It is to simply go and demand that the people who are left behind, that their voices are elevated and they have a place in this city.”
The Brookside neighborhood, a relatively affluent area nestled between downtown and a stretch of south Tulsa that is economically disadvantaged, provided the perfect backdrop to stage the protest’s epicenter, organizers thought.
“I think we made a huge statement by disrupting everyday life, disrupting traffic, disrupting commerce,” she said. “That’s what it’s about. It’s about making people uncomfortable. The purpose is to get privileged folks to temporarily feel what black people feel every single day to get them to say, ‘I get it now.’ ”
Crutcher, who has been active in advocacy work since her brother’s death in 2016, is hopeful that the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the renewed urgency to foster change will finally be the watershed moment when America really commits to eradicating all forms of racism and injustice that historically have impacted African Americans.
“At that moment in time,” Crutcher said about the public-led backing of social justice efforts, “it was the first time since Terence was killed that I felt black lives really mattered. I truly believe this is the turning point for change.”
Duke Durant, of Tulsa, chants during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers lay down in protest on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, protest the recent killing of George Floyd and others on Saturday. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Mikayla Arthur, of Oklahoma City, lays on Interstate 44 holding a Black Lives Matter sign, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Tiffany Crutcher, whose brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer, speaks during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd and others, in the Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue on May 30. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks as supporters gather on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, regarding the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Supporters stand on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Duke Durant, of Tulsa, chants during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Jillian Holzbauerblack, of Tulsa, holds a Black Lives Matter sign, as supporters of blacks gather on on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A drummer plays on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks as supporters gather on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, regarding the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon A.M.E. Church, leads supporters walk near 41st Street and Lewis Avenue during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Shania Eleam (from right), of Louisiana, Jaiden McClellan, from Germany, and Laura Eleam, of Louisiana, walk near 36th Street and Peoria Avenue, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks as supporters gather on Interstate 44 above Peoria Avenue, regarding the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Gavin Burl, a second year law student at the University of Tulsa, chants "Black Lives Matter," during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 37th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Supporters lay down on Interstate 44 holding a Black Lives Matter sign, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, near 41st Street and Utica Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, near 41st Street and Utica Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner leads protestors in chants during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Marchers walk on Peoria Avenue near 46th Street, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Greg Robinson, a rally organizer, speaks during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Protesters march down Lewis Avenue toward 41 Street during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Marchers lie down in protest on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, on Saturday. The demonstrators were protesting the recent killings of George Floyd and other African Americans. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A protestor holds a sign during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A Tulsa police officer stands on the roof of Brookside by Day while protestors gather in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A news helicopter flies above the Brookside neighborhood in Tulsa while gathered group of protesters listen to speakers on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A news helicopter flies above the Brookside neighborhood in Tulsa while gathered group of protesters listen to speakers on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors chant during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church addresses a crowd of protesters in the Brookside neighborhood on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A woman walks passed with "KILL RACISM" written on her arm during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors chant during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors take shots with their phone while armed demonstrators listen to speakers during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protestor holds up a sign during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday.
A protestor records a speaker while armed demonstrators join during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors listen to speakers while armed demonstrators join during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protestor prays while speakers talk during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protestor holds up flowers while join in a chant with other protesters during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protestor holds up flowers while join in a chant with other protesters during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner addresses a crowd while protestors while gathered in Brookside neighborhood in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester hands out bottles of water to other protestors while the rest during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors listen to speakers during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors listen to speakers during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors listen to speakers during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner addresses a crowd while protestors while gathered in Brookside neighborhood in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner addresses a crowd while protestors rest during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hand out bottles of water to other protestors while the rest during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters march down 41st Street toward Peoria Avenue during a march on Saturday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier in the week. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protestor records a speaker while armed demonstrators join during a protest march in the Brookside neighborhood of Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner wipes sweat from his face while protestors rest during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner leads chants with other protestors during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestors march down 41 St. towards Peoria Ave. during a protest march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner leads chants with other protestors during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vernon Chapel AME Church Dr. Rev. Robert Turner addresses a crowd while protestors rest during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, May 30, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold signs Saturday in the Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, a gathering that stemmed from the recent killings of George Floyd (in Minneapolis), Ahmaud Arbery (Brunswick, Ga.) and Breonna Taylor (Louisville, Ky.). CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
People march in protest on Skelly Drive between Peoria and Lewis avenues on Saturday.
CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A Tulsa police officer stands near 36th Street and Peoria Avenue during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A pair wear I Can't Breathe masks during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers protest on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
James Johnson, chairman of the new Black Panther Party, chants during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Tyrance Billingsley II of Tulsa chants during a protest in the Brookside neighborhood near 45th Street and Peoria Avenue on Saturday. CORY YOUNG/
A motorist records a protest from her car near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Officers stand atop the Brook restaurant in Brookside during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Several people march in protest of recent killings of Terence Crutcher, and others on Skelly Drive between Peoria and Lewis avenues, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Deon Osborne, of Tulsa, marches during a protest in the Brookside neighborhood near 45th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers walk on Peoria Avenue near 46th Street, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, speaks during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
James Johnson, chairman of the new Black Panther Party, chants during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers carry signs on Skelly Drive, between Peoria and Lewis avenues, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers stand on an embankment on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marchers gather on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
James Johnson, chairman of the new Black Panther Party, chants during a protest in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Marjorie Brown (right) and Piper Suffolk show support from a vehicle to protesters in Brookside neighborhood near 35th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A protester shows her support of black people stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church speaks on Interstate 44, above Peoria Avenue, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Stephanie Johnson (center), of Tulsa, marcher on Peoria Avenue near 46th Street, stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
People march in protest on Skelly Drive between Peoria and Lewis avenues, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, whose brother Terence Crutcher was killed by a Tulsa police officer, speaks during a protest stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, in the Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
People march in protest between 31st and 41st streets on Lewis Avenues, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, near 41st Street and Utica Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Duke Durant, of Tulsa, raises his fist in solidarity, during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 34th Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Action during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, in Brookside neighborhood near 41st Street and Peoria Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
People march in protest on Skelly Drive between Peoria and Lewis avenues, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Dr. Robert Turner, pastor of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church speaks during a protest stemming from the recent killings of George Floyd, and others, near 41st Street and Utica Avenue, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Brandei Barron (right) carries her son Brenden, 3, during a protest/march stemming from the recent killing of George Floyd, and others, on Skelly Drive between Peoria and Lewis avenues, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
