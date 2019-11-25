Prosecutors filed charges Monday in connection with the death of a south Tulsa man on Nov. 18.
William Wright, 20, faces one count of first-degree murder and Teyon Brooks, 19, is charged as an accessory to murder. Both were arrested Nov. 19 after officers spotted them driving the victim's car.
Investigators allege Wright tied up and fatally beat Princeston Porter, 30, in his home at the Avondale Apartments, 6760 S. Trenton Ave., about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Wright reportedly confessed and told detectives that he stole a gun, a television and Porter's car. Brooks was reportedly enlisted to sell the television and get rid of the car.
After police spotted the duo in the car, they fled into a unit at the Atlanta Terrace Apartments, 2442 E. 51st St. Officers coaxed them out of the apartment after a standoff lasting about an hour and a half while Porter's family members waited nearby.
Wright remains in the Tulsa County jail with bond set at $1 million. Brooks is held on $500,000 bond.