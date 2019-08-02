A $30 million plan announced Thursday will fund repairs to hundreds of Cherokee Nation homes across northeastern Oklahoma — many of them occupied by people who are elderly or have disabilities — while remodeling a number of the tribe’s community buildings, officials said.
“The improvements mean our most vulnerable citizens can get the help they need after waiting sometimes years for assistance,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief-Elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. said at a news conference held in Claremore.
The plan is part of the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act of 2019, which will now go to the tribal council for final approval.
Many of the improvements will involve renewable energy projects.
Hoskin also touted the plan for the wide array of construction-related jobs it will create.
The tribe currently has 668 low-income families with various housing rehabilitation needs, including new roofs, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, wheelchair ramps or removal of environmental hazards such as lead.
More than 400 on the list are Cherokee elders or citizens with disabilities.
The news conference was held at the home of a tribal member whose roof was recently replaced.
Lola McKinzie, a 73-year-old widow, faced losing insurance coverage if she didn’t get a new roof. This week, the tribe finished putting one on her 1960s-era home.
“I got on the waiting list over a year ago hoping the tribe could help,” McKinzie said. “There are a lot of Cherokee citizens who need home repairs, so the tribe having programs like this and more funds to do it, is marvelous.”
Under the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, 75% of the $30 million will help tribal citizens with housing repairs. Another 25% will upgrade Cherokee community buildings with HVAC systems, Wi-Fi and cost-saving renewable energy technology.
Funding will come primarily from a $30 million special dividend issued by Cherokee Nation Businesses over three years at Hoskin’s request.
“We are focused on improving communities at the grassroots level within the Cherokee Nation. That means investing in our citizens’ homes and the community buildings where Cherokees gather,” Hoskin said.
The plan is part of Hoskin’s first 100 days in office initiatives.
Hoskin officially becomes principal chief on Aug. 14.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day