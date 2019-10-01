The Cherokee Nation donated $200,000 to the town of Webbers Falls on Monday to aid in the placement of a new water line, after historic spring flooding damaged much of the community’s infrastructure.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner met with District 5 Tribal Councilor E.O. Smith to present the check to Webbers Falls Mayor Sandy Wright.
“Over the years, the Cherokee Nation has partnered with Webbers Falls on a variety projects to serve the town’s citizens, many of whom are Cherokee,” Hoskin said. “It is our duty as a government to help Cherokee citizens in need; and with our contribution to the new water line, Webbers Falls will be able to supply families and businesses for years to come.”
The tribe contributed $200,000 in Indian Health Service Emergency Project funding to replace the East Central Oklahoma Water Authority water line, which supplies water to the town of Webbers Falls and the surrounding area.
The total cost of the town’s project is estimated to be $974,000, with the balance of funds coming from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and USDA Rural Development.
