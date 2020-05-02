The Cherokee Nation joined five other tribal governments in filing suit against the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds, federal court records show.
In a complaint filed Thursday in the District Court for the District of Columbia, tribal governments say the federal government has not disbursed the tribes’ share of $150 billion for state, tribal and local governments mandated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Cherokee Nation joined the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in California, Ak-Chin Indian Community in Arizona, Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe in Washington, and the Yurok Tribe of the Yurok Reservation in California in the suit.
The CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, required the Treasury Department to send money to tribal governments “not later than 30 days” after signing.
In a news release Saturday evening, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribes are owed $8 billion through the CARES Act that remained unpaid as of Thursday.
Hoskin said with the tribe having shut down businesses while paying employees through the crisis, they “cannot sustain essential governmental services in the same way without relief.”
“Treasury, even in the face of a court injunction, has not distributed a single penny nor has it provided a certain date when it will distribute the funds,” Hoskin said in a news release. “Given Congress’ clear mandate and treasury’s refusal to live up to its obligation and award much needed relief funds to Indian Country, it left us with no choice but to take legal action, asking the court to respectfully mandate the treasury to distribute funds within 24 hours.”
The Cherokee Nation closed its casinos March 16 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, and the tribe has paid employees through the shutdown. The tribe offered a voluntary furlough program to employees April 21.