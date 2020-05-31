Tulsa Chief of Police Wendell Franklin will be the guest on the next “Let’s Talk,” the Tulsa World’s virtual town hall.
The forum is hosted by Wayne Greene, editor of the Tulsa World’s editorial pages, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Among topics expected to be discussed will be challenges faced by law enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To participate in the town hall, email questions for Franklin to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Let’s Talk” will be posted Wednesday morning on tulsaworld.com and the Tulsa World’s Facebook page.
