Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin will be the guest on the next Tulsa World ‘Let’s Talk.’ MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

Tulsa Chief of Police Wendell Franklin will be the guest on the next “Let’s Talk,” the Tulsa World’s virtual town hall.

The forum is hosted by Wayne Greene, editor of the Tulsa World’s editorial pages, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Among topics expected to be discussed will be challenges faced by law enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate in the town hall, email questions for Franklin to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“Let’s Talk” will be posted Wednesday morning on tulsaworld.com and the Tulsa World’s Facebook page.

Featured video

Susan Ellerbach

918-581-8329.

susan.ellerbach@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @TWSusanell

Tags

Executive Editor

Susan is the Tulsa World executive editor. She also has held the titles of managing editor, Sunday editor, state editor, business editor and reporter during her more than 30-year career at the Tulsa World.

Recommended for you