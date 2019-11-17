A 2-month-old infant died a week after reportedly being fatally injured by her father at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Martrell Thames, 23, was arrested Nov. 8 on a complaint of child abuse after EMSA responded to Deerfield Estates apartments in the 8800 block of South Delaware Avenue about 1 p.m.
Thames had been left with his 2-month-old daughter while the child's mother went to the store, but the mother returned to find EMSA paramedics trying to resuscitate the infant.
The 2-month-old girl reportedly died late Friday night at Saint Francis Hospital after suffering severe closed-head injuries and an injury to the torso, according to a news release. Staff at the hospital reportedly believed the child's injuries were not survivable upon admittance on Nov. 8.
The child abuse charge against Thames will reportedly be amended to homicide.