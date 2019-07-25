After three weeks of hard work and dedication, a model of what will be a community center for north Tulsa residents is complete.
Crossover Kids After-School and Summer Day Camp campers gathered at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday to unveil the 4,000-piece LEGO model.
The 70,000-square-foot multiuse community center is expected to be complete by 2021 and will house Crossover Community Impact’s all-boy private school and other Crossover programs.
Crossover Community Impact, which was started in 2012 by Justin Pickard and Philip Abode, is a nonprofit organization that is affiliated with Crossover Bible Church.
Since its creation, in addition to a summer camp, the organization has implemented a Crossover Sports Association, StreetLeader Youth Job and Leadership Development program, a preparatory academy and a health services center.
“Right now each of our efforts is in a different location, so to be able to consolidate that will create a ground zero or a central hub for the work that we are doing in the community,” Abode said.
So far the organization has raised $7 million, but its leaders are hoping to achieve their goal of $13 million.
On Thursday, members of the Crossover team held a ceremony to celebrate campers’ job well done on the community center model.
The camp started the third week of June, but campers didn’t start building the model until after the Fourth of July, said Leah Pickard, Community Impact Kids director.
“The kids are so creative. They were so into it,” she said. “So to build something that was actually going to be built — once that connected with them, they were just even more engaged and excited to do it.”
Starting in the northeast corner of where the property will stand, 15 third- through fifth-graders worked together to place thousands of individual LEGO bricks into position.
Justin Pickard, executive director of Crossover Community Impact, said he brought engineers to the camp and worked with the center’s architect.
“It was cool to see the kids get to engage with the professionals that designed the real community center,” Abode said. “For them to get to talk to engineers, architects and interior designers and then get to do their own little version of that was a joy to see.”
Joshua Connolly, 8, said he has played with LEGO bricks before, so the project was easily the best part of camp.
The Crossover Kids Camp is part of a program that hires north Tulsa high school and college students to train, tutor and mentor elementary-age students. Mentors, who are referred to as StreetLeaders, work with the students throughout the six-week camp.
Diamond Fair, 15, a first-time StreetLeader, said the center will be another great investment in the community and will be “another family-like environment.”
“We are excited about where we are at organizationally and look forward to north Tulsa becoming a great community,” Abode said. “At the end of the day, that is really what we really want to see — not only lives transformed but our community transformed, as well.”
Abode said he hopes to see similar efforts occur within walking distance of every elementary school in north Tulsa.
“We would love to see this approach adopted in other under-resourced parts of the community,” he said.
Elizabeth Holman, Crossover Kids director, said Crossover does well at being practical and wants to encourage any donations.
“We are the ones that should be in the community, loving on one another, loving and serving our neighbors and doing things for the good of all people,” Holman said. “It’s not about Sunday mornings, fancy clothes or buildings; it’s about what you do when you walk out those doors on Sunday.”
