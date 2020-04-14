...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
Kristin Pickard walks with her children, William, 8, Rosa, 1, and Zadie, 6, on March 19. Lindsey Gardner of OU Children’s Hospital said children can reflect their parents’ emotions, whether calm or stressed. “Show them positive ways to cope with stress. Go for a walk,” Gardner said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
From infants to adolescents, children of any age need a daily routine to help them cope with stress and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, a University of Oklahoma specialist said Tuesday.
While the statewide shutdown has thrown parents off schedule, children thrive when they have set times for getting up in the mornings, eating meals and going to bed at night, said Lindsey Gardner, a certified child life specialist at the OU Children’s Hospital.
Children listen “more than they let on” and probably know more about the pandemic than their parents realize, Gardner said. Adults should explain what’s going on to clear up misconceptions, she said.
“Put it in terms that they will understand at their age,” she said, suggesting an approach for explaining the virus response to young children: “There’s a new germ that we don’t know much about yet, but it is making a lot of people sick, so we are doing things to stay safe, like staying home and washing our hands a lot.”
Children will tend to adopt the attitudes of the adults around them, reflecting stress when parents show stress while staying calm when parents exhibit calmness, she said.
“Show them that feeling stress sometimes is normal and OK,” Gardner suggested. “But also show them positive ways to cope with stress. Go for a walk. Take a deep breath. Practice coping techniques with them but without focusing or harping on that stress.”
Use technology to keep children with loved ones and friends they are used to seeing, she said. But don’t let screens consume the entire day.
“Technology is one thing we have going for us right now,” she said. “Use it — just not all the time.”
No matter the age, children need play time in their daily lives, Gardner said.
“Take them for a walk. Spend time in the yard,” she told parents. “Go outside and do something active. And that’s going to help you cope with the stress better, too.”
