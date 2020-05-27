A child's body was recovered from the Verdigris River on Tuesday night, and authorities are working to determine whether it is that of one of two toddlers missing from Tulsa. 

Wagoner and Muskogee County Emergency Management officials reported the recovery and are working with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a news release.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Photos: Tulsa search expands for missing toddlers

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you