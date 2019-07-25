Twenty scholarships will be awarded to area high school and college students during the Christian Ministers Alliance’s annual scholarship program at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sponsors of the CMA programs include the Saving Our Kids executive board, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Black Firefighters Association of Tulsa, Martin Luther King Commemoration Society and the NAACP-Tulsa Chapter.
The event will be held at the Varick Chapel AME Zion Church, 2716 N. Yorktown Ave.
Mistress of ceremonies for the event will be Rebecca Marks Jimerson. The guest speaker will be Jerry Goodwin.
Guest speaker Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will speak at the CMA Saving Our Kids annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel downtown, 616 W. Seventh St.
The banquet is part of the Saving Our Kids initiative to provide services for children, youth and young adults to receive a wide array of help programs. The CMA Save Our Kids program has been working with the Tulsa community to fund a youth center on the corner of Apache Street and Lewis Avenue.
Master of ceremonies will be Dan Sullivan, Oklahoma House member from 2007-2011 and current CEO of the Grand River Dam Authority.
A table for 10 at the Saving Our Kids banquet is $1,000, with single tickets available for $100.
For more information, contact the Rev. W.R. Casey Jr. at 918-902-1374
The Christian Ministers Alliance is celebrating 51 years in the greater Tulsa area.