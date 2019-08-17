The Christian Ministers Alliance is still in need of donations following its annual Back to School Bash.
Held on Saturday at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 3666 N. Peoria Ave, Rev. R.W. Casey said every single donation was collected by individuals and families.
Casey said the demand is still great and people have inquired about where to get more items.
The event, also sponsored by the NAACP’s Tulsa chapter, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Black Firefighters Association, Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society and DHS, gave school supplies and food to needy students who attend area public schools.
The group is seeking donations of school uniforms and backpacks, as well as school supplies such as crayons, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, notebook paper and binders.
It needs food donations as well.
For more information or to schedule a donation, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407 or 918-902-1374.
The Christian Ministers Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.