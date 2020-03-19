Jumping on a nationwide trend, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has decorated a tree in his own yard and is urging residents to put up their own Christmas decorations during the coronavirus shutdown.
"I know this seems pretty insignificant when people are facing unemployment and illness," the mayor said on Facebook. "When you’re going through a dark time, it can help to see a light in the darkness."
It’s not clear how the phenomena started, but it may have been inspired by the Hallmark channel’s announcement that it will rerun a popular series of Christmas movies to keep viewers entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Christmas marathon will kick off at noon Friday with 2015's "A Christmas Detour" starring Candace Cameron Bure.
Meanwhile, people all across the country are redecorating their homes for Christmas and posting pictures on social media, apparently to spread a little cheer in the time of gloom.