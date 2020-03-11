A desire to engage in meaningful conversations regarding inequity throughout Tulsa spawned the creation of dinner table-like discussions that were held at restaurants across the city.
Those chats, called Equity Dinners, were formed in 2018 as part of the city's Resilient Tulsa strategy.
Its goals were to create an inclusive future that honored Tulsans, equip city residents to overcome barriers, advance economic opportunity and transform city and regional systems to improve social outcomes for residents.
Building on the success of those dialogues, the city announced Wednesday that it will continue a second round of Equity Dinners this spring.
In several discussions involving more than 250 participants and 26 area restaurants during the initial talks, the city found two distinct themes that emerged.
First, that the public wanted to keep the conversations — though difficult — going, because of how much the participants eventually learned from each other.
"Folks said they realized people are more alike than different," said Krystal Reyes," the city’s chief resilience officer.
Additionally, those who acted as facilitators for the events, wanted additional training implemented to manage the group discussions.
From the city's perspective, the dinners also helped establish partnerships with local entities and nonprofits. Those groups offered advice on how the city performed based on its policy and practice standards as it related to inequity, said Reyes.
Ahead of the upcoming dinners, the city is looking for facilitators who are "willing to engage with a diverse group of Tulsans and effectively guide constructive discussions about race and racial equity," a city news release said.
Facilitators, the city said, will need to attend two, half-day training sessions in order to participate.
Those without extensive experience in facilitating the discussions are still encouraged to apply, as the training sessions are designed to equip all facilitators with the tools they need to build their effectiveness, the release said.
Training sessions will be held March 2 and March 28, respectively. Facilitators will also need to be available to co-facilitate an Equity Dinner between April 1 and May 30. The Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity has partnered with Oklahoma State University-Tulsa Center for Public Life to host training.
Those wanting to be facilitators should complete an application by March 15, at http://bit.ly/MORE-Facilitator.
Dates and locations for Equity Dinners have yet to be announced. Businesses and restaurants wanting to host an Equity Dinner at their facility are encouraged to contact Resilient Tulsa at resilient@cityoftulsa.org.