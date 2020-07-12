Twenty-nine local nonprofit arts organizations have been awarded grants under the Vision Arts Resiliency and Recovery program.
The funding is to assist arts groups of all sizes that have experienced financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Tulsa’s arts organizations are critical institutions in our community, and play a central role in our city’s vibrancy, our creativity and our quality of life,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release. “These organizations are also among some of the hardest hit during the Coronavirus public health crisis.”
Tulsa voters approved $2.25 million over 15 years — or $150,000 a year — for arts funding as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The city began allocating the arts funding in fiscal year 2018, but the funds were never distributed to arts organizations because the application and scoring process was not in place.
The original purpose of the program was to provide grants to nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists in support of projects that encourage and expand economic development opportunities in the city. The mission shifted temporarily when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
City Councilor Phil Lakin led the effort to include arts funding in the Vision Tulsa sales tax package.
“I am thrilled that we got the voter-approved funds to the arts organizations at a time of great need,” Lakin said. “I am happy that the council and the mayor and the (city) Arts Commission came together to create a very unique way of distributing funds during a very difficult financial crisis for arts organizations and artists.”
The city received 36 applications for funding, including 24 from small organizations and 12 from large organizations. Three applicants were deemed ineligible because they either did not have their own 501(c)3 form, or they were not principally located in Tulsa.
The grants can be used to cover programming and operating expenses, including payroll and rent, as well as costs associated with ensuring that events and exhibits remain viable while adhering to proper sanitation and social distancing measures.
Nonprofits that received less than $400,000 in donations in fiscal year 2019 were eligible for a grant of no less than $5,000; nonprofits whose donations were $400,000 or more in fiscal year 2019 were eligible for grants up to $20,000.
Here is a list of the grant recipients:
Small organizations receiving $5,000 grants: 108 Contemporary, Chamber Music Tulsa, Choregus Productions, Circle Cinema Foundation, Clark Youth Theatre, Harmony Project Tulsa, Heller Theatre Company, Sweet Adelines International, telatúlsa, The American Theatre Company, Theatre Tulsa, Tulsa Area Youth Symphony Association, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Tulsa Glassblowing School, Tulsa Literary Coalition/Magic City Books, Tulsa Chorale and Tulsa Project Theatre.
Large organizations receiving $17,917 grants: Gilcrease Museum, John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, Living Arts of Tulsa, Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa Air and Space Museum, Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Children’s Museum Discovery Lab, Tulsa Historical Society, Tulsa Opera, Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Woody Guthrie Center.
