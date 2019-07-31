In a little over a year, traffic on Mingo Road between 71st and 81st streets will be moving on two lanes in both directions.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, along with other city of Tulsa officials, gathered Wednesday morning to break ground on a Vision Tulsa project that is expected to result in lower travel times for south Tulsa residents.
Bynum said the project, to be completed by fall 2020, is part of an effort to increase street capacity for residents who live and work in the area.
“Over the last half century, we’ve seen tremendous population gains in areas of town where the street infrastructure hasn’t kept up,” Bynum said.
Vision Tulsa, an $884 million sales tax renewal package, was approved by voters in 2016. This $7 million road project is expected to enhance the quality of life for residents in District 7, Wright said.
Wright said that section of the two-lane road will be widened to four lanes with a protected turn lane in the middle; construction is scheduled to begin in mid-August. Sidewalks also are part of the project, according to a news release.
“I know people were excited to vote for it, and now that it is here, I hope people exercise their patience with our road crews keeping them safe and understanding that there will be a little bit of pain points under the construction phase,” Wright said. “But once we get to those five lanes we can all relax and enjoy less congestion and a safer stretch of road.”
According to a city website, in 2017 approximately 18,550 vehicles per day drove on that road, a 3,000-vehicle increase since 2014.
Wright said the project will allow greater connectivity between 71st Street shopping and the medical services that are south of the road.
“Going to five lanes will really create that safer traveling capacity and also just alleviate some of the congestion and traffic that we see do see here during prime commute times,” Wright said.
Wright said two lanes will be open for residents to use during construction.
Another $8 million in Vision Tulsa funding is slated for future Mingo corridor projects, including 91st Street between Mingo Road and Memorial Drive, and Mingo Road between 81st and 91st streets.