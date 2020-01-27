The mother of a Tulsa city councilor and widow of a former city councilor died in a three-wheeler crash northwest of Verdigris on Monday afternoon.
Dannette Patrick, the mother of District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick, was fatally injured in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Oklahoma 266 and 4100 Road about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Verdigris Police Department.
No further details about the crash were released Monday evening.
“Our family is heartbroken at this unexpected, tragic loss, especially so soon after the loss my father,” Crista Patrick said in a statement. “At this time, we are still processing everything and kindly ask that everyone respect our privacy while we are grieving.”
Mary Ann Dannette Patrick, 69, was the widow of longtime City Councilor David Patrick, who died Sept. 14, 2018. Crista Patrick succeeded her father in the City Council seat after winning the Nov. 6, 2018, election with 65% of the vote.