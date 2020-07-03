City, county and federal offices will be closed Friday in observance of the July 4 holiday, which is Saturday.
• City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Friday.
• During the holiday, however, public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal. Residents who need assistance with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water: 918-596-9488, and sewer: 918-586-6999.
• Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on July 3 as on a regular Friday. Also, twice-a-week customers with Wednesday and Saturday pickup days will receive service on Saturday, July 4.
• The City of Tulsa Mulch Site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be open on Friday, July 3, and closed on Saturday, July 4. On Sunday, July 5, the mulch site will resume its usual schedule of seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding city holidays.
• The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. also will be open Friday, July 3, noon-6 p.m., and then closed on Saturday, July 4. On Sunday, July 5, the shelter will resume its regular schedule: open Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; open Monday and Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.; closed Wednesday, and open Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
• Tulsa Parks recreation centers will remain closed through Sunday, July 5. They will reopen on Monday, July 6. Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and the Oxley Nature Center visitor center will also be closed through Sunday, but the Oxley Nature Center trails will be open.
• Mohawk Park Golf Course and Page Belcher Golf Course will be open on Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4. The Tulsa Zoo also will be open on July 3 and 4.
• Tulsa Transit will not provide service on Saturday, July 4.
