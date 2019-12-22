City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
Public safety and “mission-critical operations” will function as normal.
Residents who need assistance with water or sewer service may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water — 918-596-9488, and sewer — 918-586-6999.
Trash and recycling service will not operate on Christmas Day or Jan. 1. Trash will be collected on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For the rest of those two weeks, collection will move forward one day, the city said.
Wednesday customers will be collected on Thursday; Thursday customers will be collected on Friday and Friday customers will be collected on Sunday.
For twice-a-week collections, Monday and Thursday customers and Tuesday and Friday customers will be serviced on their regularly scheduled days. Wednesday and Saturday customers will be collected on Thursday and Saturday.
The city’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed Dec. 24-26, and Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, however, it will resume on its usual schedule of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for city holidays.
Tulsa Parks recreation centers including the Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and Jan. 1, but the parks’ outdoor facilities including Oxley Nature Center trails will be accessible as usual.
All of Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will also be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Jan. 1.
Tulsa Parks community centers will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1. Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The Tulsa Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day but open on Jan. 1.
Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday-level bus service on Dec. 24, and regular bus service on Dec. 31. Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Dec. 25, or Jan. 1.
The city of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will be open on Dec. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and closed Dec. 25, and Jan. 1. For the rest of the days of those weeks, the shelter will be open for its usual schedule: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
