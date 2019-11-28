City and county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public safety and mission-critical operations, however, will operate as normal.
• Residents who need assistance with a Tulsa city water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water — (918) 596-9488, and sewer — (918) 586-6999.
• There will be no residential refuse, recycling, bulky waste or yard waste collection on Thursday.
As a result, Thursday and Friday customers will experience a change in their collection schedule.
Thursday customers will receive collection service on Friday. Friday customers will receive collection service on Saturday.
Customers with twice-a-week refuse service also will be affected as their secondary collection day will move forward one day. Monday/Thursday customers will be collected on Monday and Friday and Tuesday/Friday customers will be collected on Tuesday and Saturday.
• Tulsa County offices, including the courthouse, will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The City’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., will be closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
It will be open, however, on Saturday, and will resume its usual schedule on Monday: open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for city holidays. Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.
• Tulsa Parks recreation centers including the Oxley Nature Center Visitor Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday, but the parks’ outdoor facilities including Oxley Nature Center trails will be accessible as usual.
• Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and trails will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will reopen on Saturday.
• The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed Thursday but open on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30. The shelter will resume its usual schedule on Sunday: open 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, but open on Friday, Nov. 29. The Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday.
• Tulsa Transit will not operate bus service on Thursday. Regular level bus service will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.
