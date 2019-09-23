The city is inspecting Tulsa street bridges over the Arkansas River as part of a regular two-year inspection schedule.
The bridge inspections, which began last week, will be in progress through Thursday, the city said.
The inspections follow historic flooding of the Arkansas River in May and June, with the Keystone Dam upstream releasing 277,000 cubic feet of water per second during the flood’s peak.
The river’s flood stage in Tulsa is 18 feet, and it crested at 23.41 feet at 3 p.m. May 29.
Inspectors are looking for the same things they always look for, said Maranda Davis, transportation rehabilitation manager for the city.
But because of the flood, with its record-high waters, they are also looking at “scour,” or erosion around the bridge column foundations.
“Right now they aren’t seeing any real issues with scour,” she said. “If there was something to determine that something was needed further, they would let us know.”
The biennial inspections are of the undersides of bridges on city streets. The city has contracted with the Garver engineering firm to inspect the undersides of the bridges using a “snooper truck.”
The truck has a long arm with a crow’s nest attached that can be lowered underneath the bridges so inspectors can have a close-up look. Lane closures on the bridges are necessary while the truck is stopped on them.
Inspections under the bridges are conducted in odd-numbered years, and the surfaces of the bridges are inspected in even-numbered years.
The 21st/23rd Street bridge was built about 1984, and the 71st Street bridge was built in 1983, Davis said.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation inspects the Interstate 44, Interstate 244, U.S. 97 (in Sand Springs) and U.S. 64 (Memorial Drive in Bixby) bridges over the Arkansas River at least once every two years, ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority inspects the Creek Turnpike bridges.
State officials said in late May that the state and turnpike bridges were all in good shape, despite the historic levels of the river.
Mitchell said the U.S. 97, I-244 and I-44 bridges were inspected as part of a regular schedule in August and that no immediate problems were found.
“I’m still waiting for the reports to come back, but it seems like everything is going to be OK,” she said.
The U.S. 64 bridge was inspected in June, and no major flooding damage was found, she said.
The city will be inspecting its bridges from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., depending on the weather. The schedule with lane closures is:
Tuesday: 21st/23rd Street bridge, with the westbound outside lane closed.
Wednesday: 71st Street bridge, with the eastbound outside lane closed.
Thursday: 71st Street bridge, with the westbound outside lane closed.
Inspection of the Southwest Boulevard bridge, built in about 1980, was completed last week.