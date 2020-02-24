It’s getting a little easier to see when driving on Tulsa expressways at night.
A Tulsa World survey of city of Tulsa expressway lights found the share of unlit bulbs has been reduced by half in the past two years, while some areas still struggle to see improvement.
The survey, conducted in late January and early February, found about 23% of expressway lights in the city to be out. The count did not include portions of the Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa, where lights are maintained by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, and most highway entry and exit ramps.
Two years ago, a similar World survey found 44% of highway lights to be out, in large part due to copper wire thefts. Some areas that were dark two years ago were found to be still unlit this year.
The Inner Dispersal Loop, highways that encircle downtown Tulsa, had an entire section out, as was the case two years ago. About a third of the IDL lights were out during the 2020 survey.
Sections of U.S. 75 in west Tulsa and nearby Interstate 244 were out, too, as were portions of the Keystone Expressway near Sand Springs and Oklahoma 11 near Tulsa International Airport.
About 43% of the Keystone lights were out in the most recent survey. Oklahoma 11 and the Gilcrease Expressway combined had a combined 41% out.
City Traffic Engineer Kurt Kraft said most of the highway light outages now are due to construction.
Kraft said most of the city’s effort now goes toward upkeep rather than replacement of stolen wire.
“But the system is 30 to 50 years old, so not everything got replaced if it wasn’t vandalized, so … some areas will fail sometimes just due to age,” Kraft said.
Three to four years ago, city officials said another day at the city of Tulsa Street Division meant another report of another section of highway lights going dark at the hand of copper thieves.
City of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Department Director Terry Ball recalled that the thefts seemed to be occurring “almost daily.”
During the two-year period leading up to the winter of 2017-18, city officials estimated that thieves stole about 34 miles of copper wire from highway lights citywide.
Ball said that today the wire theft reports are rare: “now one every couple months.”
The survey found that lighting along the Broken Arrow Expressway has improved the most.
Two years ago, nearly all of the lights along the busy highway were out, in large part due to thieves.
In late January, about 17% of the lights along the Broken Arrow Expressway were out. Most of the outages were along about a quarter-mile stretch on the south side of the road just east of Lewis Avenue. The dark lights were near an ongoing construction project.
City officials have tried to stem the thefts by replacing the stolen copper wiring with less-valuable aluminum.
City officials declined to say what percentage of lights have been switched over to aluminum for fear of triggering more thefts.
At least two areas where large numbers of lights were unlit were the subject of ongoing construction.
One of those areas, the southern leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop, was also out two years ago when the World conducted its first highway light survey.
This time, city officials attributed the outage to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation road project that was wrapping up.
While no obvious construction was occurring when the World drove the highway in January, a state Transportation Department official said in a Feb. 13 email that work on that portion of the highway should be complete in a couple of weeks, after which power for the lights should be returned. Indeed, the World on Saturday found a portion of the south-leg IDL lights to be on with new LED lights, though lights near the southeast corner of the IDL continued to be unlit.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said power to more than a mile of lights on Oklahoma 11 near Tulsa International Airport was also cut while work on bridges in the area continues.
Asked why temporary lighting can’t be installed to help motorists navigate the lane shifts and Jersey barriers, Mitchell said such lighting typically isn’t required.
“There are some instances where it is feasible, and we have had some temporary lighting, but it varies by type of project,” she said. “As many of our recent larger projects have involved replacing lighting systems, not all have been feasible to accommodate this.”
Ball said work on highway lighting is usually the last thing contractors do before they are ready for final inspection.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times the lighting is the first to go out and the last to come back on as far as an ODOT project where lighting is involved,” Ball said.
Other areas with numerous light outages found by the World included about two miles of lights along the Keystone Expressway, or U.S. 64 west of downtown Tulsa.
City officials said workers have restored power to many of the light poles along the Keystone Expressway since the World conducted the survey. Three to four lights just west of the 41st West Avenue bridge were still unlit Saturday.
Nearly all of the lights on the L.L. Tisdale Expressway north of Apache Street were also out when surveyed by the World. Most were on when checked Saturday.
Someday, city officials hope to make it easier to keep up with the light outages.
Assistant City Traffic Engineer Tracy Nyholm said the city is developing a new system that involves geo-locating every street light in the city and other street infrastructure.
The asset-location system was developed in part due to the federal government’s requirement that cities develop databases of all their highway signs and pavement markings, Nyholm said.
“This was originally born out of trying to get that, but we decided to expand it and collect on highway lights, signals, signs, guardrails, and do it for all our assets,” Nyholm said of the $3.2 million project.
Ball, meanwhile, said ODOT is also swapping out older streetlights with light-emitting diode systems, which he said is the future of street and highway lighting.
“The future lighting is to have LED with a control system on it … that will send messages back to you if you have an individual light system go out. If somebody cuts a wire, it will tell you exactly where it is,” Ball said.
While the city isn’t ready to move to a such an advanced system, it is “something we would like to see somewhere in the future, though,” Ball said.
Meanwhile, city officials said they are thankful that the worst appears to be over in terms of wiring thefts in Tulsa.
But copper wire thefts from highway lights do continue.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesman Jack Damrill confirmed that thieves stole copper wiring from a series of newly installed lights along the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud in October.
The wiring cost $75,000 to replace, which this time was done with aluminum wiring.
