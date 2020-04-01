Owasso has become the latest Tulsa suburb to issue a shelter-in-place order to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council's resolution becomes effective at midnight Wednesday and runs until 6:30 p.m. April 14 unless extended or terminated earlier by further resolution.
All residents are not to leave their homes unless for performing work at at essential business (as defined by the governor), to care for or transport a family member or pet in another residence or to move to another residence in or outside the city.
Residents also may leave their home to engage in outdoor activity while maintaining social distances. Persons also may leave their home to engage in essential activities, which include performing tasks or obtaining supplies essential to their health and safety of them (or pets) or their family.
Those activities include obtaining necessary medical supplies, medication, food, visiting a health care professional, obtaining supplies needed to work from home or performing property maintenance.
The use of any playground equipment or shelters within city parks is prohibited, even if not locked, gated, fenced or cordoned off. All neighborhoods with neighborhood-owned playground equipment or shelters are strongly encouraged to comply with those guidelines.
The Rayola Park Splash Pad is closed, and the water shall remain turned off until further notice.