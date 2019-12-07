City officials gave an update Friday on their plans and available resources should winter weather strike the Tulsa area.
With a goal of clearing expressways and arterial streets as soon as possible once snow or ice falls, officials said at a news conference that 170 city employees, including drivers and support staff, are available, with the following resources at their disposal:
• 66 truck-mounted salt spreaders
• four truck-mounted Liquid Applicator Systems
• 47 truck-mounted snow plows
• seven 4-by-4 pick-up trucks equipped with snow plows
• three motor graders for use as plows
• approximately 12,500 tons of salt
During winter weather response, city crews are assigned to 35 routes totaling 1,770 lane-miles, officials said.
The city of Tulsa is responsible for clearing the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all arterial streets.
Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts. Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based on traffic and steepness, officials said.
When ice or snow hit the area, the first focus is to clear city arterial streets for emergency responders, they said.
After arterial streets are clear, the focus moves to residential or collector streets near hospitals, schools and areas with steep hills.
The following link includes every map and route used for arterial streets, collector streets, schools and steep hills: cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness
Emergency weather updates and other information are available via the free Tulsa Ready app, officials said.
