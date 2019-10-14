When D’Marria Monday completed a stint in prison after serving a drug conviction sentence nearly seven years ago, she struggled to reintegrate herself into society.
For Monday, it was difficult just to supplement basic needs because of her criminal history. Affordable housing or health care was not readily available at first upon release.
“I spent countless hours driving around trying to find housing,” said Monday. “I would say that was my biggest struggle. Finding health care was an initial challenge or to even go to the dentist. The hardest thing for me to accept was to pay taxes but not be able to vote.”
Monday, who is the director of Tulsa-based advocacy group Block Builderz, is now providing assistance to formerly incarcerated individuals to get back on their feet.
In a partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity, the Sowing Hope resource fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. to provide resources to people seeking information on housing, education and employment opportunities.
The event is one of 41 Resilient Tulsa actions aimed at supporting justice-involved Tulsans with the goal of making city government and other community services more accessible.
Also at the fair, the Municipal Court will offer individuals carrying active municipal warrants the chance to have them cleared upon volunteering for work hours that will go toward alleviating costs associated with them.
“As part of the Resilient Tulsa strategy, we want to help some of our most vulnerable neighbors find second-chance employers, fair housing, debt coverage, education and degree programs, and advocacy efforts designed to help them successfully transition into the community,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “To be a truly world-class city, we have to be a place of opportunity for everyone.”