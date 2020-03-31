The City of Tulsa has removed playground equipment at two parks after complaints of crowds amid efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the parks department removed playground equipment at B.C. Franklin Park and Woodward Park where gatherings had reportedly occurred.
"The parks staff are assessing this over the next few days and responding to citizen complaints," Brooks said in a statement. "We were told close to 30 people were playing at B.C. Franklin on Sunday."
Although playgrounds were previously closed amid the pandemic, Brooks said removing some of the park equipment will deter further gatherings and in turn, the virus' spread.