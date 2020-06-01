Organizers of a weekend protest and Mayor G.T. Bynum announced an agreement on several key issues after a meeting Monday.

The city will look for an alternative to "Live PD," the two sides will work together to create a police oversight program and work will be done to improve mental health services. 

Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin held an afternoon press conference to talk about the vandalism that occurred late Sunday after a day of peaceful protests.

The news conference was delayed as Bynum and officials met with protest organizers in Council chambers.

Related content

Police deploy tear gas, pepper balls during standoff with protesters in Brookside Sunday night, early Monday

Watch Now: Pickup rolls through protesters gathered on Interstate 244; state troopers questioning driver

Video: The scene on Brookside as police release tear gas, pepper balls

Video: Truck driving on 244 during a 'Black Lives Matters' protest

Gallery: Photos from the weekend's protests in Tulsa