In this age of the coronavirus, it’s easy to forget that less than a year ago Tulsa faced a massive threat of another kind: flooding.
The Arkansas River crested in late May, inundating communities up and down the river with water and causing millions of dollars in damage.
The natural disaster cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in damages and unexpected expenses. Much of the damage has been repaired, but only a fraction of the expense has been reimbursed by FEMA and the state.
Gary Hamer, capital planning and grants manager for the city, said three small repair projects totaling $243,768 have been reimbursed by FEMA. Another $1.45 million has been approved by the federal government for reimbursement.
“It is a year and we are still trying to get our money,” Hamer said. “It is a very frustrating process.”
The city hopes to receive reimbursement for 87.5 % of its approved costs — 75 % from FEMA and 12.5 % from the state. But the process is long and involved, and generally, the city isn’t paid until the project has been completed and final costs approved by FEMA.
The May flooding hit the city’s stormwater and wastewater systems hardest. More than half of the $12.3 million in projects the city is seeking reimbursement for involve those systems.
City engineer Paul Zachary said the high elevation of the Arkansas River and associated creeks during the flood caused water to back up in the city’s underground pipe system.
“What it did was it saturated the area in and around the pipes and pipes would then shift in the ground, and we would have displacement of joints,” Zachary said. “Some of those were found before they created sinkholes, and then some of them were found because of a sinkhole.”
Zachary said water from the river not only surrounded stormwater pipes, but also “you are backing that water up in the pipe itself.”
The most expensive repair undertaken by the city in the aftermath of the flood took place at the landfill adjacent to Bird Creek in Mohawk Park. The $1.83 million project involved reconstructing and reinforcing a bank of the creek.
“The flowing waters and high waters in Bird Creek, it sloughed off the banks of the creek,” Zachary said. “The bank that sloughed really bad was an old landfill, so it carried away the dirt material along the bank and exposed the landfill behind the eroded bank.
“So what we did is we came back and we rebuilt that bank as impervious as possible. We brought in material and rebuilt the bank to keep the trash from coming out. To protect from further erosion, we put rip-rap and lined that side of the bank around the dump.”
Other expenditures included $650,000 for time worked and equipment used by police and firefighters, $74,900 for Mohawk Golf Course repairs and $607,207 for debris removal.
Parks and Recreation Director Anna America said most of the damage to the park system was minor. It included downed trees and fences and pavement problems on Mohawk Boulevard, where the creek bank expanded and destabilized the road.
The city had expected to spend at least $100,000 to repair the boardwalk trail at the Oxley Nature Center and at least $25,000 to clean the debris from the exposed landfill at Bird Creek.
But thanks to some kind volunteers, that bill never came due.
“In both cases, we were able to complete all of the work using staff and volunteers. Week after week, we had people coming in to help with the cleanup – United Way, TYPROs, Church on the Move and many more, with an estimated 1,200-plus volunteer hours – and they managed to completely clean up the debris,” America said. “And our senior naturalist, Vinnie Robinson, gathered a couple of volunteers, some borrowed truck jack and a come-along, and in a couple of days they managed to repair the entire boardwalk spending only about $1,000 in materials.
“Volunteers also repaired tree boxes in the parking lot. So between them all, they saved about $100,000 — a great testament to the ingenuity of our staff and the giving spirit of the community, which really values Oxley.”
