RENTIESVILLE — A living history program Saturday will allow visitors to learn what life was like for a Civil War surgeon.
Jason Harris, living historian and director of the Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher, will present the free program at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center.
A hands-on opportunity to learn about life in the field, Civil War medicine, treatment of soldiers and care for refugees, Harris’ program is based on the firsthand account of a Union Civil War surgeon serving in Indian Territory.
Displays will feature medical instruments from the period.
The center is at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.
For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.