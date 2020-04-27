JonathanCash.jpg

Jonathan Cash, 25, of Claremore was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He's charged with manslaughter in a late January head-on collision that killed Paige Clow, 25, of Sand Springs and is held in lieu of $150,000 bond. Courtesy 

 Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Related content

Update: Sand Springs woman, 25, killed in crash near Keystone State Park

A Claremore man was jailed Thursday after a blood test revealed traces of illegal drugs were in his system the day his vehicle struck that a Sand Springs woman head-on, killing her. 

Jonathan Skyler Reid Cash, 25, was booked on a warrant for first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor in relation to the Jan. 28 crash. 

Emotionally disturbed and distraught, Cash told witnesses and first responders at the scene that morning that he had fallen asleep on his way to work, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Driving south on Oklahoma 151 just north of Oklahoma 51 about 7:45 a.m., Cash's truck was about over the center line when he woke up, he told troopers. A witness said the collision happened instantly: "swerve, and hit her head-on," the affidavit states. 

Paige Nichole Clow, 25, of Sand Springs was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears she was killed on impact, as those who were first on the scene  to render aid found her without a pulse, according to the affidavit. 

On the way to the hospital for a consensual blood draw, Cash told a state trooper that he had smoked marijuana the night before, and he did not have his medical license, the affidavit states. He said he went to bed about 10:30 p.m.

His blood tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC, according to the affidavit. 

He was charged in Tulsa County District Court on April 17, and the U.S Marshals Service picked him up about a week later, according to jail records.

He remained held Monday in lieu of $150,000 bail. 

Featured video

U.S. passes 54,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you