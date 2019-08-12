The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after after three people were injured and a woman was killed in a crash near Foyil in Rogers County.
Nicole Estes, 47, of Claremore, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after the 1999 GMC Sierra she was a passenger in crashed about 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a mile south of Foyil on County Road S 4210.
The truck's driver and another passenger were flown by helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital, one of them in critical condition. Another passenger was reportedly taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Claremore but later released.
