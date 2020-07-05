A Tulsa mother, who was motivated by her son’s suicide to start a support organization for returning combat veterans, will be awarded a special honor by the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame this fall.
Mary Ligon, founder of the Coffee Bunker, a nonprofit veterans support coffee house in Tulsa, has been selected to receive the annual Maj. Gen. Douglas O. Dollar Distinguished Public Service award, Hall officials said last week, in an announcement about their 2020 induction plans.
The Dollar Award is presented yearly in recognition of exemplary public or community service that benefits veterans.
A native Tulsan, Ligon started the Coffee Bunker following her son’s suicide in 2007. Marine Cpl. Daniel Ligon, a 24-year-old veteran of the Iraq war, had come home struggling with PTSD and other problems related to his time in combat.
After the tragedy, Mary Ligon was determined, she said, that “somehow, something good would come out of Daniel’s very sad death.”
Now in its 10th year, the nonprofit, 6365 E. 41st St., continues to offer camaraderie and a variety of services, helping veterans make the transition back to civilian life.
Ligon will be recognized for her efforts at the annual Hall of Fame banquet in October, along with this year’s induction class.
The 2020 class includes 11 veterans, among them 1st Lt. Bob Kalsu, a former University of Oklahoma football All-American and NFL player who was killed in Vietnam.
Kalsu is one of six veterans being inducted posthumously.
The others are Tech Sgt. Verdun Covert Myers, Tecumseh; Pfc. Joseph Oklahombi, Bokchita; Capt. David Arthur Peters, Lawton; Capt. George Russell Miller, Kenefic; and Sgt. Lyndol Raye Wilson, Okemah.
Surviving veterans in the new class are Capt. Gary M. “Mike” Rose of Lawton, a Medal of Honor recipient; Capt. Cloyce Vann “Chuck” Choney, Shawnee; Col. Gregory Dmitri Gadson, an Oklahoma City native; Vice Admiral Sean Averell Pybus, Stillwater; and Staff Sgt. Douglas J. Warden, Shawnee.
Also being presented with the Douglas O. Dollar Award this year is retired Army Col. Stanley Evans of Oklahoma City, a decorated Vietnam veteran who later became an assistant dean of OU Law School and chairman of the state Human Rights Commission.
The annual induction banquet is set for Oct. 17, with a deadline of Oct. 3 to reserve seats.
For information about reservations, go to okmhf.org, email info@okmhf.org or call 405- 424-5313.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: There's never a slow day at the Coffee Bunker