A national commission will hold a public meeting Thursday at Tulsa’s Central Library to discuss 400 years of African-American history.
The 400 Years of African-American History Commission is conducting a series of programs and activities across the United States to mark the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619.
Tulsa’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Aaronson Auditorium, 400 Civic Center.
Participants must register to give public comments and must provide a written summary of comments before the meeting. To register, send an email to 400yaah@gmail.com or call 757-856-1206.
400YAAH Commission members include Hannibal Johnson, a Tulsa attorney and author who also sits on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
