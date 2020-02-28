Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has named a new chief executive officer, the organization announced this week.
Lori Long will officially take over on March 30.
A veteran of Tulsa’s nonprofit scene, Long is wrapping up 12 eventful years as executive director of Tulsa’s Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.
“Following our national search to fill this position, we are thrilled that Lori has accepted our offer to be the next CEO at the Food Bank,” Food Bank Board President Tom Hutchinson said.
“She has extensive experience as a nonprofit leader, including leading successful capital campaigns and managing client-based organizations.”
Long said it was a “true honor” for her to join an organization she’s admired for years.
“I will serve it with great pride,” she added.
“For many senior citizens, children, veterans and other vulnerable populations, hunger is a real issue,” Long said. “I’m excited to bring my unique skills and experience to this amazing team and further advance their work for those who need us the most.”
Under Long’s leadership, The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges expanded not only in size, more than doubling its space, but also in programming. The capital campaign she led for its 37,000-square-foot expansion raised over $12 million — $100,000 more than was needed.
Previously, Long was chief development officer for what is now the Girl Scouts of Eastern OK.
At the Food Bank, she will draw on those experiences, as well as on her time with the city of Tulsa, where she was a social services planner.
A certified fundraising executive, Long replaces Eileen Bradshaw, who was at the helm of the Food Bank for eight years before leaving for LIFE Senior Services last August.
Ryan Walker, Food Bank chief operating officer, has filled in as interim CEO during the transition period.
Community Food Bank is the largest private hunger-relief organization in eastern Oklahoma, serving 24 counties. Last fiscal year, it distributed 28.1 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 720 programs and partner agencies.
For more information, go to okfoodbank.org or call 918-585-2800.
