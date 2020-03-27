Concealed carry permit holder fatally shoots armed woman outside north Tulsa shopping center

A concealed carry permit holder fatally shot a woman outside a north Tulsa shopping center Friday evening after she reportedly opened fire on customers.
Tulsa Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 5300 block of North Peoria Avenue for a reported shooting. A woman was found dead at the scene, according to a news release. She has not been identified as of Friday night.
A man with a concealed carry permit reportedly told arriving officers that he shot the woman after she started shooting at customers outside the shopping center.
Video reportedly showed the woman was involved in an earlier altercation in the parking lot. The woman left the shopping center and returned about three minutes later, when she pulled a gun and opened fire, according to the news release.
The concealed carry permit holder reportedly returned fire and was later questioned and released at the department's detective division.
The shooting is Tulsa's 13th homicide of 2020.
