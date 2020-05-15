After recently learning that another unarmed black man had been confronted and killed by armed white civilians, fatigue immediately washed over Tulsan Obum Ukabam.

His spirit was worn by a video that recently surfaced of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed while reportedly jogging in Georgia in February.

He had become weary over the prospect of having to feel all the emotions he previously experienced involving similar deaths that have come to define modern-day social justice movements. 

After the video sparked a national outcry upon being widely shared on social media, Georgia authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, in connection with Arbery's death. 

"I was exhausted," Ukabam said. "I'm just exhausted with racism and the effects of what it is doing to our people. I'm tired. I'm very tired. I don't want to give up the fight, but I'm very exhausted."

What was most striking to Ukabum, who has been deeply involved in the Tulsa community through work with the Tulsa Debate League and Leadership Tulsa, was that the current developments only cemented long-held fears that racial profiling remained a stark societal reality for African Americans.

Following conversations with close friends around the country to gauge how they were processing the unfolding events, Ukabum decided it was time to provide an inclusive forum for Tulsa-area residents to discuss the impact Arbery's killing personally had on them and to formulate ideas how to productively move forward. 

While supporters have jogged and donned white clothing to honor Arbery, Ukabum wanted to do more to activate the collective healing process. 

On Thursday night, Ukabum hosted a virtual town hall called "Running While Black" via Zoom video conferencing that brought together activists, creatives and concerned citizens.        

"This needs to be a bigger discussion," he said. "We can help each other cope and see what we can do as a community. We've all had enough and have a lot to say about this." 

Jameelah Stuckey, who works at The Opportunity Project in Tulsa through the Education Pioneer program, helped organize the virtual session. She said what transpired in Georgia reignited anger and frustration. It also made her think back to a period in America where black citizens were routinely victims of rogue vigilantism.  

"It caused me to pause and pivot and think about being a young black woman in this space and what I need to do be the change we want to see in the world," Stuckey said. "We cannot want for others to do things for us that we can do for ourselves."

During the two-hour discussion that involved more than 60 participants, the conversation touched on whether the public should even watch video of the Ahmaud Arbery incident and how allies can go about supporting individuals and communities historically affected by comparable violence.

An inquiry was even made whether to draft a letter outlining actions government leaders could take to advocate for social justice and racial equality in a similar fashion as The Players Coalition — a group made up of active pro athletes — who sent a letter to the Department of Justice demanding an investigation into Arbery's death. 

Some agreed with idea, saying politicians should understand that black citizens denounce such killings and request officials do the same. 

Others desired that black communities refrain from imploring public officials to secure justice and instead create a self-reliant ecosystem that serves their own interests. 

"Systemic change is the only thing we've ever actually seen to get us anywhere," one participant said.   

Stuckey was fervent in the idea that everyone should "to press a little harder" to create substantive change and "move a little higher as far as what we do to show that (Arbery's) death was not in vain."

