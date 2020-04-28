COVID-19 Presser 03/14 (copy)

Tulsa County’s contact tracing efforts average about 36 potential exposures per positive COVID-19 case, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said during his Friday news conference that he will pursue technological support and staffing to allow THD to handle increased contact tracing, with the novel coronavirus expected to spread faster as Oklahoma begins a staged reopening of its economy.

Contact tracing can slow a disease’s spread by “interrupting the chain of transmission” by identifying individuals who were within 6 feet of a person for at least 10 minutes during the person’s contagious period — 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms, according to THD. The virus is believed to spread through respiratory droplets primarily through prolonged close contact.

Dr. Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, said that on average each positive person has 36 contacts for health investigators to trace, which can take several hours to several days. The numbers vary by person, with some having few close contacts while others have more than 100.

“A team of 25 individuals are working full-time, with many staff working evenings and weekends as well,” Dart wrote in an email Monday. “The job is never complete during a response. This is an important part of the public health response.”

As of Monday, there were 490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County and 28 deaths. There were 89 active cases.

The tracing process involves notifying a person of a positive test, working with the individual to retrace their steps from 48 hours before symptoms arose. Dart said a risk assessment is used to determine chance of exposure to others, with recommendations for them that range from self-monitoring, self-quarantining, or testing and self-isolating pending results.

Dart said multiple phone calls per person might be required for someone to remember all potential exposures, prolonging the efforts. Another challenge is if the Health Department is speaking with a hospitalized person’s next of kin.

He said he believes the agency is doing a thorough job of contact tracing in the community, with staffing levels allowing adequate response times to positive cases and close contacts.

“Social distancing remains our best defense against COVID-19 at this time,” Dart wrote. “By reducing the number of people a COVID-19 positive individual comes in contact with, we can reduce the potential for the virus to spread.”

He said his agency can’t comment on investigations, but he offered a generalization of what might play out.

If a positive case has been at home and not out 48 hours prior to symptoms manifesting, only the individuals in the household would be considered close contacts. If the person had been at work in that time frame, then investigators would work closely with the organization or employer to identify the potential exposures and notify them.

The general public would be notified in an instance in which it became necessary to reach all potential exposures.

“If the situation required us to notify of a location during a specific time, epidemiologists work with our communications department and the facility to make a public notification,” Dart wrote.

