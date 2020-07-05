Epidemiologists and contact tracers have their hands full in a figurative sense — no touching; remember it’s COVID-19 — but those who come into close contact with a confirmed case hold very real concerns.
In the weeks after a presidential campaign rally and with other, smaller gatherings being held around Tulsa, an influx of cases means even more close-contacts to inform, help and monitor.
Each confirmed case on average has approximately 36 close-contacts, with 3,680 cumulative cases reported since March, according to the Tulsa Health Department. Local health officials say bars, gyms, funerals, weddings, faith-based activities, house gatherings and other small events are dubbed the “serious seven” and are driving the current surge as younger people return to normal affairs in atypical times.
Not in that grouping, notes THD Executive Director Bruce Dart, are local protests against police brutality and systemic racism that happened in June.
If there will be a significant effect on public heath from President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally, it hasn’t started to show up yet, Dart said. An estimated 10,000 crowded into seats next to one another in the 19,000-seat BOK Center after Trump’s campaign staff reportedly removed stickers meant to ensure social distancing.
“Frankly, if we start to see cases from the rally, we probably won’t see them until (this) week just because of the lag from symptoms to testing to reporting,” Dart said.
Health officials investigate every positive case and take between 30 minutes to two hours to help each person retrace his or her steps during their contagious period, often over multiple calls. Each confirmed case’s close contacts then are called for notification that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
“They are just completely inundated with their day-to-day work,” Leanne Stephens, THD spokeswoman, said of contact tracers.
Stephens said close-contacts often ask, understandably, what the call means for them individually and their families. Testing or monitoring for symptoms? A 14-day self quarantine? What about my job?
Stephens urges employers to review policies and take steps to make accommodations to excuse employees from work who are at risk for COVID-19 after being in close contact with a confirmed case.
She said her agency will provide documents, upon request, that people can provide their employers.
“If you are contacted by the Tulsa Health Department as someone at risk, it’s really important to follow the recommendations of the public health professional that you speak to, including excluding yourself from work while you monitor yourself for symptoms,” Stephens said.
Close contact is defined as being within six feet of a person for at least 10 minutes during the person’s contagious period. Health personnel consider that to be either 48 hours prior to a positive test or before symptoms manifest.
THD recommends testing if you’re notified as a close contact to a confirmed case, though Stephens said the agency’s emphasis is on adhering to 14-day quarantine recommendations — in accordance with state and CDC guidance — for those at risk of developing the virus.
Stephens said if the confirmed case is symptomatic, THD recommends all close-contacts quarantine for 14 days. If the confirmed case is asymptomatic, she said, the 14-day quarantine applies only to close household contacts and intimate partners.
Daily check-ins from THD staff help monitor for symptoms until the quarantine period expires.
“We do recommend testing; right now we do focus on the quarantine and then testing if symptoms develop or five to seven days after exposure,” Stephens said. “But the quarantine is the most important part to ensure that — if they do become symptomatic or even if they are an asymptomatic person — they’re not spreading it to others.”
Stephens said the “serious seven” are anecdotally supported as being involved in the most cases by what epidemiologists and contact tracers are encountering during investigations.
“We’re not saying ‘don’t have these’ or ‘don’t go to these,’ ” she said. “But if you do host these types of events or attend these types of events, it’s really critical that you take those precautions to stay safe.”
Contact-tracing efforts can be hampered in dire circumstances when the patient is on a ventilator, meaning family and loved ones must try to retrace that person’s steps for investigators.
Stephens said contact tracers spend time talking with positive cases to help the person recall interactions and learn what work environments or other places look like to determine potential close contacts and who might need to be called. For example, those who attended a half-hour meeting at a conference table in a workplace setting.
THD staff privately notifies workplaces each time one has a confirmed case in it. Stephens said the notifications are confidential because of HIPAA, meaning the person’s identity isn’t released to the facility.
Generally, events like weddings and funerals have a guest book for people to sign that is helpful for contact tracers. Gyms also typically have systems that log its users in and out.
Stephens said COVID-19 isn’t like measles, with a person able to catch the highly contagious respiratory disease simply by being in a room where an infected person has been up to two hours after the person left.
Twitter: @JonesingToWrite