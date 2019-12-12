OKLAHOMA CITY — Continental Resources Inc. will start off the new year with a new CEO, it announced Wednesday.
Founder and CEO Harold Hamm will become the company’s executive chairman on Jan. 1. William Berry, a long-time industry veteran who has served as a Continental Resources director since 2014, will assume Hamm’s role as CEO.
Meanwhile, Jack Stark, Continental Resources’ president, will take on an additional role of being the Oklahoma City-based company’s chief operating officer at the start of the year.