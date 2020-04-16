The River Parks Authority board of directors voted Thursday to approve a long-term master plan for Turkey Mountain.
“It is such an amazing piece of property we need to preserve here in Tulsa,” board Chairman Marvin Jones Jr. said.
The master plan focuses on four key areas: restoring the natural habitat, maximizing access to the mountain, enhancing and lengthening the trail system, and integrating programming.
The plan was created by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and paid for by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
MVVA is the landscape architecture firm that designed Gathering Place.
The authority plans to move forward this year on the master plan’s first two recommendations, conducting controlled burns and water-quality testing on the 650-acre property, because they do not require significant funding.
“Right now the under story is overgrown, invasive species have come in and it is choking out the more delicate plant material,” said Erin Hill, senior project manager with MVVA. “So by prescribed fire we can really restore the grassland prairie aspects of the site and really bring it back to what a Cross Timber eco-region looks like.
“We think it would be more beautiful, more inviting and safe from an urban safety perspective — and we’re going to get rid of a lot of the bad critters like ticks and whatnot by doing this.”
Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks, said trail improvements would likely begin with staff and volunteers repairing eroded areas.
“As far as any major repair or any alterations, we will probably require engaging a consultant and contractor,” Meyer said.
Jeff Stava, chief operating officer of GKFF, said the next step in the process will be to determine the estimated cost of each proposed feature and plan for possible funding opportunities.
“We want to get those budgets done in time for any of the public monies we want to get included in the city’s cap ex (capital expenditure) budget so they have that,” Stava said. “So when it’s time to come for the big sales tax packages they know what the Turkey Mountain and River Parks needs are.”
The master plan also envisions building bridges over the Arkansas River and U.S. 75 to connect the urban wilderness area to Johnson Park to the east and Bales Park to the west. The plan also recommends creating a Hinterlands area west of Turkey Mountain that could potentially have more intensive programming such as ropes courses and archery.
The master plan approved Wednesday marks the culmination of more than a year of planning, research and public engagement on how best to preserve and enhance the urban wilderness area.
River Parks held three public meetings on the plan and received more than 3,000 comments on social media. A final draft of the master plan was presented to the public in November.
The first 147 acres of land for a public park on Turkey Mountain were purchased in 1978 with federal and county funds, as well as a contribution from the landowner, J.L. Reynolds. The urban wilderness area has since grown to 647 acres under a master lease between the city of Tulsa and River Parks Authority.
It averages between 20,000 and 25,000 visitors a month, according to River Parks.
Wednesday's board meeting was conducted remotely via Zoom.