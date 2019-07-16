River Parks Authority is considering including controlled burns as part of its long-term master plan for Turkey Mountain.
Sound crazy?
Aaron Hill, senior project manager for Michael Van Valkenburg Associates, said the idea is not as far-fetched as it might seem to some.
“It’s almost as though, what we’re trying to do with this plan is to sort of take it back to, historically, what has happened to it,” he said.
Turkey Mountain comprises 650 acres in west Tulsa. Like the rest of the Tulsa area, its natural landscape is a mix of large trees, including oaks and hickories, as well as prairie grasses. For thousands of years, Hill said, Mother Nature, in the form of lightning strikes, and Native Americans used fire to manage the land.
But in these modern times, as development has encroached around the mountain, controlled burns have become a thing of the past. Hill believes bringing them back would improve the overall health of the wilderness area while making it less likely that larger, catastrophic burns could occur.
“For those people who are worried about the safety aspects, I think you also have to ask them to think long-term,” Hill said. “Because if year after year, these leaves are dropping all the leaf litter, it’s all dry and just waiting there, like just tinder, to go up.
“You can think of it like fuel. You’re just building a huge fuel load, and for a site like that, if it was regularly burned, you would have very little under foot to catch fire in the first place.”
Doing prescribed burns on Turkey Mountain would provide multiple benefits, according to Hill. They would clear the invasive growth surrounding the oaks and other large trees that require more sunlight. At the same time, eliminating some of the dense growth would open up the landscape under the treescape, giving visitors a different view.
“Right now, most of Turkey Mountain is sort of the same sort of landscape underneath the big trees,” Hill said. “It’s all dense, and it’s very thick … We’re thinking about how we create different experiences of the environment in Turkey Mountain.
“Some areas will be forest, some areas will be an open under story (under the tree canopy) that is more park-like,” some open spaces.
The heat produced by the burns would also reduce the number of ticks and other troubling insects by drying out the moist mulch layer where they normally breed.
“There are all kinds of other side benefits as well,” Hill said.
Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks Authority, stressed that no controlled burns are planned.
“Controlled burns are a management tool that might be considered,” Meyer said. “The consultants are evaluating that.”
The Turkey Mountain master plan is not scheduled to be completed until the end of the year. In the meantime, River Parks will continue to work with Oklahoma State University professor John Weir to come up with a controlled burn program.
Hill said Tulsans should not expect to see large fires on Turkey Mountain. The controlled burns will be done in small areas no larger than a few acres, and each area, or patch, will have its own plan.
“Small burns are safer, produce less smoke, and you want to be as precise as you can about how they burn,” Hill said.